“Democratic human right of citizens to peacefully protest”: 100 cross-party British MPs write to PM Boris Johnson over India’s farmers’ agitation

A group of 100 cross-party British parliamentarians have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressing their concern over India’s ongoing farmers’ agitation. The MPs, who also received support from members of the UK’s House of Lords, sought to know Johnson’s ‘understanding of this important issue?’
The two-page letter read, “Dear Boris Johnson, Many constituents, especially those emanating from the Punjab and other parts of India, were horrified to see footage of water cannon, tear gas and brute force being used against hundreds of thousands of peacefully protesting farmers. The issue has so galvanised the Indian diaspora community, especially those of a Punjabi or Sikh background, and others who have land or links to farming in India, that tens of thousands engaged in global protests, including in towns and cities across the UK.”
Sharing the letter, British Labour MP from Slough, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, tweeted, “Great that over 100 MPs and Lords signed cross-party letter to the Prime Minister, given our serious concerns for the peaceful India #FarmersProtest. Boris Johnson must raise it with Indian PM when they next liaise, expressing hopes of speedy resolution to the current deadlock.”
Dhesi informed Johnson that a group of 36 cross-party MPs had written a similar letter to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in early December asking him to raise the issue with his Indian counterpart ‘but he did not do so with the Indian Prime Minister during his December Delhi meeting.’
Dhesi also reminded the British PM about the Prime Minister’s Questions in the parliament where he had raised the issue of India’s farmers’ protest on 9 December. “It seems you misunderstood the question since you made a reference to Pakistan and the need for “those two Governments to settle” these matters. The issue of course has nothing to do with Pakistan but is regarding farmers from across India protesting and expressing their concerns of major corporates moving into the sector, as a result of new agriculture laws. Could you please respond to clarify your understanding of this important issue? Do you indeed agree that everyone has a fundamental right to engage in peaceful protest?” the letter asked Johnson.
Johnson had to face widespread public ridicule after he confused India’s farmers’ protests with its conflict with Pakistan. The British PM had made the embarrassing gaffe while answering a question from an MP inside the British parliament.
Johnson was scheduled to be India’s chief guest during this year’s Republic Day celebrations on 26 January, but he was forced to cancel his trip following the announcement of a new nationwide lockdown in England.
The cross-party letter by 100 MPs read, “We believe your January India visit has now been cancelled, but you intend to meet your Indian counterpart soon. Given the urgency of this matter, could you please confirm that you will definitely convey to the Indian Prime Minister the heart-felt anxieties of our constituents, our hopes for a speedy resolution to the current deadlock and also for the democratic human right of citizens to peacefully protest?”
