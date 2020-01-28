Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer seeks report on Union Minister Anurag Thakur’s call to ‘shoot down traitors’

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer has sought a report from the returning officer of Delhi’s Rithala constituency after the video of Union Minister Anurag Thakur calling for the murder of traitors at one of his election rallies went viral.

In the viral video, Thakur was seen calling for the shooting down of traitors. The slogan, Doli Maaro Saalon Ko, Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko (Shoot down the traitors) was being repeated by BJP supporters after Thakur was seen leading the chant.

Thakur, who’s India’s junior finance minister, soon became a subject of intense attack as angry Twitterati roasted him for his call for the murder. Later Home Minister Amit Shah too addressed the same rally. Several BJP leaders including party MP Hans Raj Hans were present on the stage when thakur led the call to kill ‘traitors.’

The slogan Goli Maaro Saalon Ko was first coined by BJP leader Kapil Mishra for those protesting against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act. However, no action was taken against Mishra, when he led the mob chanting the same slogans on a Delhi street. Mishra is the BJP’s candidate from Model Town in this year’s Delhi assembly polls.

Shocking: It was a local BJP leader from Delhi back then, its now a front line BJP leader and MoS Finance, Anurag Thakur who is leading the crowd to chant “Desh ke gaddaron ko, Goli maro salon ko”. Such is the level of politics, ladies and gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/rXZ8M8m6lz — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) January 27, 2020

Delhi goes to polls on 8 February with the counting scheduled for 11 February.