Delhi Rains: Houses collapse into drain; one dead as Gautam Gambhir takes potshot at Arvind Kejriwal with ‘London-Paris’ jibe

The Sunday morning saw heavy rains lashing India’s national capital as BJP MP Gautam Gambhir slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after one person was killed and several houses collapsed into a drain near ITO. One person drowned near the waterlogged Minto Bridge.

Elsewhere, a shocking video of several houses collapsing into a drain near ITO went viral. The video was reportedly shot from Anna Nagar, a slum dwelling near Delhi’s Secretariat, Delhi chief minister’s office. In the video, several houses could be seen collapsing one after the other into a swelling drain. It’s not clear whether there were any occupants into those houses that got swept in the drain.

Busy being BJP’s B team,

AAP forgot Delhi! Dangerous situation in Anna Nagar. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/D5e742zBHK — Youth Congress (@IYC) July 19, 2020

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir took a potshot at Kejriwal as he shared photos of waterlogged Delhi. Gambhir wrote, “I have heard the Delhi government is running a “Rain Water Harvesting” scheme on Delhi’s roads that have become as good as that of London and Paris. When will we get to see advertisements about this dear Chief Minister?”

सुना है लंदन-पैरिस जैसी सड़कों पर दिल्ली सरकार “Rain Water Harvesting” की योजना चला रही है! इसकी Advertisements देखने को कब मिलेंगी मुख्यमंत्री जी? pic.twitter.com/fY2Pt8DOvt — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 19, 2020

Kejriwal, for his part, sought to blame the COVID-19 pandemic as he urged different departments of the Delhi administration to work together. His tweet read, “This year, all agencies, where they were of the Delhi government or the MCD, were busy controlling corona. They faced many difficulties due to corona. This is not the time to blame each other. We will have to discharge our responsibilities collectively. We will try and clear the water wherever there’s waterlogging.”

इस साल सभी एजेंसियां, चाहे वो दिल्ली सरकार की हो या MCD की, कोरोना नियंत्रण में लगी हुई थी। करोना की वजह से उन्हें कई कठिनाइयाँ आयीं। ये वक्त एक दूसरे पर दोषारोपण का नहीं है। सबको मिल कर अपनी जिम्मेदारियां निभानी है। जहां जहां पानी भरेगा, हम उसे तुरंत निकालने का प्रयास करेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 19, 2020

