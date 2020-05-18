Delhi Police’s cyber cell arrest one person for sharing BJP youth leader’s ‘morphed’ and ‘obscene’ images on social media

The cyber cell of the Delhi Police have arrested one person in connection with the alleged morphing of BJP youth leader Apurva Singh’s photos on Facebook and Twitter. The arrested person has been identified as Assim Sayyad, a resident of Delhi.

This was after Apurva Singh, who’s believed to be a member of the BJP IT Cell, took to Twitter to complain that no action had been taken against those who allegedly morphed her photos on social media.

Her tweets in Hindi read, “Is it wrong to be a woman BJP supporter? Then why these Congress, SP and particularly minority community people are making viral my photo with the flag by morphing it with obscene photos? Don’t they have mothers and sisters?”

Her subsequent tweet read, “Two months have passed since lodging the FIR but the photos were neither removed nor any action taken.”

DCP Cybercrime of the Delhi Police tweeted on Monday confirming that one person had been arrested, adding that as many as 26 offensive posts had been removed from Facebook and Twitter. DCP Cybercrime tweeted, “In Case FIR registered on the complaint of @isinghapurva, all offensive posts made on Twitter and 26 posts made on Facebook have been removed till date through the concerned Platforms. One accused person, Md. Aasim, who had shared the offensive content, has been arrested.”

The National Commission for Women had also written to the Delhi Police on Sunday about the growing crime against women on the internet.