Delhi Police register case against lawyer Mahmood Pracha, says he abused and assaulted team that raided his office

The Delhi Police have filed an FIR against lawyer Mehmood Pracha accusing him of abusing and assaulting its team, which raided his Nizamuddin office last week. Pracha, who’s representing several accused in the Delhi riots case, has been booked under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention).

According to news agency PTI, a case was registered against Pracha at southeast Delhi”s Hazrat Nizamuddin police station.

Videos of the Delhi Police personnel raiding Pracha’s office last week had stunned the legal fraternity. In the videos, a Delhi Police personnel was seen threatening to seize Pracha’s computers if he did not hand over the hard disks of his electronic devices.

Pracha had said that handing over his computers would constitute a breach of the client-attorney relationship, but the investigating officer was seen to be the determined to seize the lawyer’s computers.

In another video, Pracha was accusing the Delhi Police of detaining him inside his own house. Pracha, who also represented Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in a case related to the anti-CAA protests, had also alleged that his computers were hacked by those claiming to be the investigating officers of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

The Delhi Police faced plenty of condemnation from members of the legal fraternity for the alleged harassment of a member of the bar.

According to the Delhi Police, its teams carried out search operations at the premises of two lawyers namely Pracha and Javed Ali on Thursday in a case related to the alleged use of forged documents as genuine in judicial records in a northeast Delhi riots case.

At least 53 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in this year’s February riots in the aftermath of the anti-CAA protests. The Delhi Police had come under huge criticism for their questionable role.