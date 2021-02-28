Delhi Police launch manhunt for TV anchor working for big English news channel for allegedly raping woman in city hotel

The Delhi Police have reportedly launched a manhunt for a TV anchor working for a renowned English news channel after a 22-year-old woman alleged that she was raped in a city hotel last week.

The accused is reportedly a well-known anchor for ET Now, the business news channel of the Times Group. According to the complaint filed by the woman, she met the accused at Delhi’s Khan Market before accompanying the TV anchor to his hotel.

The accused had reportedly informed the woman about his Delhi visit via text message on 30 January expressing his desire to meet.

The accused is a resident of Mumbai was reportedly visiting the national capital reportedly to attend a wedding function. According to the complaint, the anchor allegedly raped her inside his hotel room.

Both the woman and her alleged tormentor knew each other for the last three years. She, however, said that she never consented to sex when they visited the TV anchor’s hotel room.

“The accused then said that ‘‘I have paid Rs. 11,000/- for that hotelrRoom…I’ve come all the way to Delhi and I’ve been your support all these years, and paid for your taxis and food, you can’t do this one thing for me. (sic),” The Wire website quoted the woman’s complaint filed at Chanakyapuri police station.

The woman said that she did not make any efforts to escape fearing physical assault by the anchor. She reported the matter to the police two days after the incident.

The TV anchor, who’s the son of a businessman in Mumbai, is believed to have gone incommunicado and switched off his mobile phone.

According to the Delhi Police, they had registered a case against the TV anchor and dispatched a team to Mumbai to arrest the TV anchor.