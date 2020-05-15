Delhi Police deploy personnel to cut cake and sing birthday song for Rajya Sabha Mary Kom’s son; Olympian boxer thanks cops for ‘dedication and commitment’

A video of over a dozen Delhi Police personnel being deployed to cut a cake and sing the birthday song for boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom has gone viral on social media, evoking angry reactions from Twitterati, who questioned the cops’ priority amidst COVID-19 pandemic. In the video, over a dozen personnel from the Delhi Police can be seen bringing a special cake to celebrate Mary Kom’s youngest son.

Mary Kom

The cops deployed on the birthday duty for a celebrity’s son also filmed the cake cutting ceremony and diligently sang the birthday song. They appeared to be filled with a sense of pride in serving the country’s privileged class even amidst a global pandemic. The video emerged amidst visuals of unspeakable misery faced by poor children of migrant workers, who are being forced to walk hundreds of kilometers to return to their native places in different parts of the country.

Mary Kom thanked the Delhi Police for this gesture as she tweeted, “Thank you  @DCPNewDelhi for making this birthday so special for my younger son Prince Kom. You all are real frontline warriors, i salute you all for your dedication and commitment.”

The official Twitter handle of DCP New Delhi replied, “New Delhi district police wishes Prince a very happy birthday …wishing him to grow up to be a wonderful human being ..may he bring pride and glory to the country like his mother.”

However, the video evoked angry reactions from Twitterati with some even deciding to file RTI requests to find out if the Delhi Police had also visited houses of poor children in the national capital to wish them on their birthdays during the nationwide lockdown.

Mary Kom has indeed earned fame for India by winning medals both in the Olympics and other international competitions. But many believe that she ought to have rejected the offer made by the Delhi Police.

