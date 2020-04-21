The district administration of Noida has banned the city’s border with Delhi to contain the spread of coronavirus. Noida DM Suhas LY took to Twitter to announce the decision with a few exceptions.

The Noida DM wrote, “Dear residents, As per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight Covid 19, we are closing Delhi-GB nagar/Noida border completely, with following specified exceptions. You are kindly requested to cooperate. StayHome StaySafe.”

Among those allowed to travel between Delhi and Noida are officials engaged in COVID-19 works and have valid government passes. Heavy vehicles engaged in the transportation of goods will also enjoy the exemption. Ambulances, journalists with passes issued by the ACP headquarters or the district information office too will be excluded from the ban.

Uttar Pradesh has registered 12 deaths with nearly 1300 active coronavirus cases in the state.