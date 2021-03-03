Delhi MCD bypoll results LIVE: AAP lead in four out five wards, Congress ahead in one

The counting for the five wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation started on Wednesday morning with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party leading in four out of five wards that went to polls earlier on 28 February.

The AAP was leading in Shalimar Bagh North, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri and Rohini- C wards, while the Congress candidate was ahead in Chauhan Bangar.

More than 50% voters had cast their votes in the bypolls, held last month.

According to a report by Times of India, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad from the Congress was leading by 5339 votes in Chauhan Banger ward after four rounds of counting. Dhirender Kumar of the AAP was ahead by 3703 votes in Kalyanpuri ward after four rounds of counting. AAP’s Vijay Kumar was leading by 1559 votes in Trilokpuri-East wad after two rounds of counting.

Ram Chander of the AAP was leading by 1,577 votes in Rohini C ward after six rounds of counting. Sunita Mishra, also from the AAP, was leading by 994 votes in Shalimar Bagh (North) ward after three rounds of counting. Two of the five wards fall under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), while three come under East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). Today’s results assume significance in light of the next year’s civic body polls given that the BJP control all three municipal corporations of the national capital.