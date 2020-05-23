Delhi LG cracks whip after Delhi government’s ad calls Sikkim independent country; Kejriwal says ‘advertisement is withdrawn’

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has cracked the whip on the erring civil servant of the Directorate of Civil Defence (HQ) after a Delhi government advertisement described Sikkim an independent country.

Baijal took to Twitter to write, “A senior officer of Directorate of Civil Defence (HQ) has been suspended with immediate effect for publishing an Advertisement which disrespects the territorial integrity of India by making incorrect reference to Sikkim on the same lines as some neighbouring countries.”

A senior officer of Directorate of Civil Defence (HQ) has been suspended with immediate effect for publishing an Advertisement which disrespects the territorial integrity of India by making incorrect reference to Sikkim on the same lines as some neighbouring countries. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) May 23, 2020

Left red-faced, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the advertisement had now been withdrawn. He wrote, “Sikkim is an integral part of India. Such errors also cannot be tolerated. Advertisement has been withdrawn and action taken against the officer concerned.”

In an advertisement published in newspapers, the Delhi government had referred to Sikkim as an independent country along with Sikkim and Bhutan. The advertisement was for candidates seeking to join civil defence corps as volunteers. The advertisement had Kejriwal’s photo prominently featured in newspapers.

The Sikkim government had lodged an official protest by writing to the Delhi government. The Sikkim government had termed the advertisement ‘very hurtful’ and asked the Delhi government to immediately withdraw the controversial ad.

This advertisement published by the Delhi Government in various print media mentions Sikkim along with countries like Bhutan and Nepal. Sikkim has been a part of India since 1975 and celebrated the State Day just a week ago. — Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) (@GolayPs) May 23, 2020

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang too had tweeted, “This advertisement published by the Delhi Government in various print media mentions Sikkim along with countries like Bhutan and Nepal. Sikkim has been a part of India since 1975 and celebrated the State Day just a week ago.”