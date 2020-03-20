Delhi High Court dismisses last-minute petition of Nirbhaya’s rapists, hanging scheduled for 5.30 AM

The Delhi High Court on Thursday night dismissed the last-minute petition filed by the lawyer of Nirbhaya’s four rapists, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Singh, against the lower court’s order on their hanging on 20 March at 5.30 AM.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula said that there was no merit in the petition. Justice Manmohan, according to Livelaw website, made a strong remark against the rapists’ lawyer, AP Singh, as he said, “The time is close for your client to meet God. Why waste our time? We have no time.”

According to news agency ANI, AP Singh said that justice hurried is justice buried. To which, the court told the lawyer, “You have not raised a single legal point.”

Justice Manmohan, according to Bar and Bench website, told Singh, “There is no annexure, no memo of parties, there is nothing in this matter, no affidavits, nothing. Do you have the permission to file this Petition?”

Singh had argued that the photocopy was not working due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In 2012, six rapists including one minor had brutally raped a medical student, known as Nirbhaya, on a moving bus. The prime accused, Ram Singh, had later committed suicide in Tihar Jail. The juvenile was later released after spending his time in a correction home.