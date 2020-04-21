Delhi government to conduct COVID-19 tests for journalists after 53 media persons tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai

The Delhi government will conduct COVID-19 tests for journalists in the national capital after 53 media persons tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement on Twitter.

Delhi government

Responding to a journalist, who requested for a ‘mass test’ for journalists in Delhi, Kejriwal wrote, “Sure. We will do that.”

According to a report by news agency PTI, 53 journalists in Mumbai had tested positive for coronavirus when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) organsied a special camp at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing of journalists.

These journalists belonging to electronic and print media.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in India rose to 603 with total number of active coronavirus cases exceeding 18,000 mark. Maharashtra with 232 deaths remains the worst-hit Indian state followed by 77 deaths in Gujarat and 76 in Madhya Pradesh. Delhi has reported 47 deaths so far.

