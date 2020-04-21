Delhi government to conduct COVID-19 tests for journalists after 53 media persons tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai

The Delhi government will conduct COVID-19 tests for journalists in the national capital after 53 media persons tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement on Twitter.

Responding to a journalist, who requested for a ‘mass test’ for journalists in Delhi, Kejriwal wrote, “Sure. We will do that.”

Sure. We will do that https://t.co/ehcY5OMiEP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 21, 2020

According to a report by news agency PTI, 53 journalists in Mumbai had tested positive for coronavirus when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) organsied a special camp at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing of journalists.

These journalists belonging to electronic and print media.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in India rose to 603 with total number of active coronavirus cases exceeding 18,000 mark. Maharashtra with 232 deaths remains the worst-hit Indian state followed by 77 deaths in Gujarat and 76 in Madhya Pradesh. Delhi has reported 47 deaths so far.