A Delhi doctor on Saturday committed suicide in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area. The deceased, identified as 52-year-old Rajednra Singh, has allegedly held AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and one other person responsible for his death in his suicide note.

A resident of Durga Vihar in Delhi, Singh allegedly hanged himself with the help of a rope at his house. A report by news agency PTI said that a tenant noticed the body around 5.30 am and informed his family members.

His body was later sent for postmortem to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences, also known as AIIMS.

Delhi Police’s Deputy Commissioner Atul Kumar Thakur was quoted by news agency IANS as saying, “The dead body has been sent for post mortem. Investigation is going on. It looks like a case of suicide, but wait for the report of the post mortem.”

According to the deceased’s son, his father ran a clinic in the locality and was also in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007. The AAP MLA in question is a member of the Delhi Jal Board.

Police have filed a case of extortion, abetment of suicide and threat against the AAP MLA and one Kapil Nagar, who was also named in the suicide note, at the Deoli MLA.

According to media reports, the deceased wrote in his suicide note that he had rented his water tankers to the Delhi Jal Board, adding that Jarwal allegedly demanded extortion from him. The MLA, according to the suicide note, removed his tankers from the DJB service after he refused to pay the extortion.