Delhi court grants bail to activist Disha Ravi in toolkit row; another court disposes off Delhi Police’s plea for four-day custody

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted bail to 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi in the Greta Thunberg toolkit row on farmers’ protest. Judge Dharmendra Rana granted her bail on the condition of furnishing two sureties of Rs. 1 lakh each.

Disha’s lawyer had requested the judge to reduce the sureties to Rs. 50,000 but the judge declined.

Earlier, Disha was also produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma as the Delhi Police sought another four days of custody. But CMM Sharma disposed off the request pending confirmation of the bail.

Disha was arrested by the Delhi Police on 13 January in the Greta Thunberg toolkit row from her house in Bengaluru. She was sent to five days of judicial custody by a Delhi court before Jusdge Rana sent her to one day of police custody.

Judge Rana had grilled the Delhi Police in the last hearing asking the cops to establish the link between the toolkit document and the 26 January violence at the Red Fort. The Delhi Police had found themselves in considerable discomfort.