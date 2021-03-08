Delhi court convicts Batla House encounter accused Ariz Khan for cop’s killing

A Delhi court on Monday convicted Ariz Khan, an accused in the 2008 Batla House encounter case, for the killing of inspector MC Sharma. Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said that the evidence ‘adduced on record by the prosecution leaves no matter of doubt that the prosecution has proved the case beyond all reasonable doubt and that the accused is liable to be convicted.’

According to the legal website Livelaw, the Delhi court said in its order, “It has been proved that the accused Ariz Khan along with his associate voluntarily caused grevious hurt to public servants. The accused intentionally and voluntarily caused murder of Inspector MC Sharma by use of gun shot.”

The court added that it had been ‘proved that the accused Ariz Khan managed to escape during shootout and failed to appear before court despite proclamation.’ “Accordingly accused is held guilty and convicted under sec. 186, 333, 353, 302, 307, 174A , 34 of IPC and 27 of Arms Act,” the court added.

The sentencing of Khan, an alleged member of the Indian Mujahideen, will take place on 15 March. Meanwhile, the court has asked the investigating officer in the case to ascertain the financial status of Khan and his family for the purpose of granting compensation to Sharma’s family.

Inspector Sharma of the Special Cell of the Delhi Police was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter in Jamia Nagar in India’s national capital. A trial court in July 2013 sentenced Shahzad Ahmed, another alleged member of the Indian Mujahideen, to life imprisonment in connection with the case. Ahmed had approached the Delhi High Court appealing the lower court’s order. His appeal is currently pending before the High Court.

As for Ariz Khan, he was declared a proclaimed offender after he fled from the spot of the encounter before being arrested on 14 February 2018.