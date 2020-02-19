Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal announces divorce from husband Naveen Jaihind

JKR Staff
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has announced divorce from her husband Naveen Jaihind on social media platforms.

Swati Maliwal

Taking to Twitter, Swati wrote, “Most painful moment is when your fairytale ends. Mine ended. Me & Navin have got divorced. Sometimes best of people cant stay together. Will always miss him & our life that could have been. Everyday I pray to God to give us & others like us strength to deal with this pain.”

Jaihind has not said anything on his divorce with Maliwal publicly yet. He has not tweeted since December 2019.

Both Maliwal and Jaihind had fallen in love when they took part in India Against Corruption movement led by Anna Hazare. Jaihind was later appointed the head of Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana, his native state.

