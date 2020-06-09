Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19. Kejriwal who had reportedly fallen ill on Sunday went for the COVID-19 test on Tuesday. However, much to the respite of the Delhi chief minister and his well-wishers, he has tested negative for the virus.

Kejriwal had developed symptoms of soar throat and fever Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Delhi chief minister responded to LG Anil Baijal’s order revoking his decision to ban the treatment of outsiders in Delhi hospitals.

Kejriwal tweeted, “The order by LG sahab has created a huge problem and challenge for Delhiites. Treating people arriving from all over India during the corona pandemic will be a huge challenge. But perhaps even God is wanting us to serve people from across India. We will try and treat everyone.”