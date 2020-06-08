Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly gone into self-quarantine after feeling unwell on Sunday afternoon.

Quoting officials, news agency PTI reported that the Delhi chief minister was likely to get himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday. “He had consulted a doctor over the phone and plans to get himself tested tomorrow if symptoms don’t subside,” Hindustan Times quoted a spokesperson as saying.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted, “Dear @ArvindKejriwal – you are our inspiration and hero – a frontline warrior against coronavirus. You put yourself at risk for the well-being of people of Delhi. As you face a health challenge, our thoughts, wishes and prayers are with you.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwall had last appeared on a public platform was when he addressed an online briefing on Sunday to talk about the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

The coronavirus pandemic has worsened in the national capital in the last few days. There have been many reports of hospitals refusing to admit COVID-19 patients. Faced with a series of complaints, Kejriwal had warned of consequences if hospitals were found to be refusing coronavirus patients.