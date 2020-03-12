Delhi carnage: Cat is out of bag after BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi sensationally links secret IB report to judge’s transfer

By
JKR Staff
-
0

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday made a stunning confession stating that the judges were being transferred on the basis of reports obtained from the Intelligence Bureau. Speaking in the parliament, Lekhi even suggested that IB reports on some judges should be made public.

Meenakshi Lekhi

Speaking on the recent anti-Muslim carnage in Delhi said, “And some judges, I don’t want to name them. Some judges believe that the police must not act unless protesters turn violent. Now, who will decide when protesters turn violent. And the judges named by them (opposition leaders), they have the experience of appointing and dictating orders. They don’t know that the government doesn’t transfer them (judges) without recommendations and the transfer was done a long ago.”

Lekhi’s reply had come in the wake of some opposition members raising the issue of Delhi High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar’s transfer to the Punjab and Haryana High Court the day he slammed the questionable role of the Delhi Police during the pogrom. Lekhi said, “I say that the IB report on some of them (judges) should be made public. Everyone will understand why their transfers have taken place.”

When Justice Muralidhar was transferred, several BJP leaders had defended the move stating that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was merely acting on the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium. However, Lekhi on Wednesday implied that the Justice Muralidhar under the scanner of the IB.

Lekhi’s stunning admission evoked angry reactions from legal experts. Noted Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan said, “Meenakshi Lekhi says in Lok Sabha that Judges transfers are being made on the basis of IB reports! Is there any doubt left that the Modi govt is using the IB to browbeat the judiciary?”

Netizens too took to social media to question Lekhi’s sensational disclosure with some raising questions on how a ruling party MP was privy to IB reports on judges.

Justice Muralidhar was transferred the day he came down heavily on the Delhi Police for the latter’s refusal to act against BJP leaders, who were accused of making provocative speeches ahead of the Delhi violence that killed 53 people, mostly Muslims.

