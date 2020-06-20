“Davinder Singh gets bail. China gets clean chit.”: Condemnation pour in for Delhi Police after terror accused Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh granted after

The Delhi Police is facing widespread condemnation after terror-accused Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh was granted bail on Friday. Singh, who was caught transporting two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, was granted bail by a court after the Delhi Police failed to file a charge sheet within the prescribed time period of 90 days.

According to news agency PTI, lawyer MS Khan appearing on behalf of the accused argued that neither had the Delhi Police filed the charge sheet within the statutory period of 90 days, nor they sought any permission from the court for the extension.

The news of Davinder being granted bail left politicians and members of civil rights group shocked. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote, “We all want to ask “How did the government allow this to happen?” But the real question is “How do we as Indians allow the government to get away with this shameful non-performance?”.”

Responding to his criticism, the NIA wrote, “Delhi Police had arrested Davinder Singh in a separate case. He continues to be in judicial custody in NIA case. Investigation is in full swing in NIA case and a chargesheet will be filed against Davinder Singh and other accused persons in the first week of July, 2020.”

Delhi Police had arrested Davinder Singh in a separate case. He continues to be in judicial custody in NIA case. Investigation is in full swing in NIA case and a chargesheet will be filed against Davinder Singh and other accused persons in the first week of July, 2020. https://t.co/ubvmAl80tX — NIA India (@NIA_India) June 19, 2020

Where Davinder Singh can get bail and Safoora Zargar can’t — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) June 19, 2020

Pregnant Student Safoora in JAIL,

Terrorist Davinder Singh got BAIL. Well done BJP 👏 — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) June 19, 2020

DR Bindra

– Sold his flat for langar to feed the Anti-CAA activists

– Delhi Police files charge sheet against him. Davinder Singh

– Sold his nation and helped the terrorist in Pulwama Attack

– Delhi Police didn’t file charge sheet against him. pic.twitter.com/knX60692ZS — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 19, 2020

When blue eyed officer of Govt in J&K who was caught red handed ferrying terrorists to Delhi for Republic day operation is deliberately allowed to get bail, it raises a serious Q about Pulwama as well. The culprits are yet to be caught. #DavinderSingh role in that must be probed https://t.co/qNVljveHbt — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) June 19, 2020

Davinder Singh gets bail. China gets clean chit. #SaaruChe — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) June 19, 2020

Police in Jammu and Kashmir had arrested a decorated senior police officer with Hizbul and Lashker-e-Taiba militants in South Kashmir. Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh was arrested with two terrorists namely Hizbul militant Altaf and Naveed Babu of the LeT as they traveled in a car on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

Two AK rifles were also recovered from the car. Police also recovered two pistols and one AK-47 rifle from his residence later. Goyal said that the involvement of a senior police officer in terrorist activities was ‘unfortunate.’

Davinder Singh was conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry on 15 August last year.