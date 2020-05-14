Customs seize 5.08 lakh masks, 57 litres of sanitiser and 952 PPE kits bound for US, UK and UAE; China-bound 2480 kg of raw material for masks also intercepted

The Indian customs officials have seized over five lakh masks, 57 litres of hand sanitiser and 952 PPE kits bound for the US, the UK and the UAE. The customs took to Twitter to make the stunning revelation.

It wrote, “On the basis of intelligence, Air Cargo Export intercepted multiple shipments having 5.08 lakh masks, 57 ltrs of sanitiser in 950 bottles & 952 PPE kits at Courier Terminal, attempted to be exported. These goods are prohibited as per latest @dgftindia guidelines.”

In a separate development, the Indian customs also said that they had intercepted China-bound large shipment of raw materials for masks. Its tweet read, “On the basis of specific intelligence, 2480 kg of raw material for masks was intercepted by Air Cargo Export. The prohibited goods as per @dgftindia guidelines were misdeclared as packing material for pouch & were being illegally attempted to be smuggled/ exported to China.”

Indian is currently going through a prolonged period of nationwide lockdown. However, the government has allowed the operations of cargo and courier.