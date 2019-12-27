CTET December Results 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education declares Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) Results 2019 @ cbseresults.nic.in

CTET December Results 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) Results 2019 on its official website cbseresults.nic.in. A total of 5,42,285 candidates have qualified in the exams. The exams were held on 8 December across 110 Indian cities.

The successful candidates will now be eligible for the appointments of teachers’ jobs in government schools whenever vacancies arise.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in

Key in your roll number and submit on the login page

Your results will appear

Take the printout and save the result for future references

Alternatively, you can visit the CTET website ctet.nic.in and look for ‘CTET Result December 2019’ on the home page

About CTET

In accordance with the provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 23 of the RTE Act, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) vide Notification dated 23rd August, 2010 and 29th JULY, 2011 laid down the minimum qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for class I to VIII. It had been inter alia provided that one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools referred to in Clause (n) of section 2 of the RTE Act is that he/she should pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) which will be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE.

The rationale for including the TET as a minimum qualification for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher is as under:

It would bring national standards and benchmark of teacher quality in the recruitment process; It would induce teacher education institutions and students from these institutions to further improve their performance standards; It would send a positive signal to all stakeholders that the Government lays special emphasis on teacher quality

The Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to the Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi.