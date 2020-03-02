CRSU December 2019 Results: Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University declares results for CRSU December 2019 exams @ crsu.ac.in

CRSU December 2019 Results: The Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University has declared the results for the CRSU December 2019 exams on its official website crsu.ac.in. Candidates can now visit the website to access their results.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of the university crsu.ac.in

Go to ‘Daily Announcements’ section on the home page

Click the link stating ‘Result December-2019 Examinations’

A new window containing the results in pdf format will open

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About CRSU

Established by the State Legislature Act 28 of 2014 on July 24, 2014, CSRU has a sprawling campus of 75 acres situated 2 kilometres from Gohana Bypass, Jind. The university was established with the vision of imparting quality education by creating most conducive ambience for the production and dissemination of knowledge guided by innovative thinking, scientific enquiry, sublime human values, sustainable ecology, and democratic ethos. The aim of the University is the cultivation of citizens with a rich awareness of our heritage to lead and serve in every sphere of human activity.

The University is affiliated u/s 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956 vide letter no. 9-12/2014 (CPP-I/PU) dated 26 September, 2014 and is also a member of the Association of Indian Universities. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under section 12(B) of the UGC Act to be eligible for central assistance on 03.01.2018. In a short span of four years, the university has many achievements to its credit. The First Convocation of the University was held on April 18, 2017. Prof. Kaptan Singh Solanki, Governor of Haryana was the Chief Guest and delivered the Convocation Address. Ch. Birender Singh, Steel Minister, Government of India, Sh. Ramesh Kaushik, Member of Parliament, Smt. Prem Lata, MLA and Sh. Jasbir Deswal, MLA were also graced the convocation as Guests of Honour. The university gave 14 Gold Medals, 13 M.Phil, 289 Post Graduates and 289 Under Graduates Degrees were awarded during the Convocation.

In addition to the academics the students are also encouraged to participate in sports events and extracurricular activities at the campus as well as outside the campus the enable their wholesome personality development.

The university has a newly constructed academic block with latest infrastructure and newly constructed Laxmi Bai Girls Hostel with ultra-modern facilities. The central library of the university has the stock of approximately16000 books. It subscribes to National and International refereed journals, magazines and periodicals and also subscribes many Hindi and English newspapers. Round the clock internet facility is also available in the library premises. The university has an impressive Language Lab which is open for all the students of the university to help them to improve their communication skills. The university also has a Computer lab well equipped with the latest software and is networked with 32 mbps internet speed with fiber optical device. The Psychology lab of the university is spacious and fully equipped with latest equipment to carry out the tests. The Conference room of the university is equipped with world class facilities with a seating capacity of 40 persons. The construction for the extension of academic block, Second Computer Lab, Administrative Block, Boys Hostel, Sports Stadium and residential quarters for faculty is in full swing. The students of this university have shown commendable results in academics as well as co-curricular activities. With the present pace of progress, the university looks forward to having a promising future.