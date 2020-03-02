Critics take potshots at ‘Modi’s Gujarat’ after Gujarat Railway Police carries photo of Pakistani train in new mobile app

The Gujarat Railway Police is facing widespread public embarrassment after it used a photo of a Pakistani train in its latest mobile app for the safety of passengers. Billed as Surakashit Safar, the app was launched by Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, on 29 February.

Left red-faced, the Gujarat Railway Police have asked the developer to remove the photo from its app.

“To make the application more attractive, the app developer had put some pictures of trains. In the process, he inadvertently used a photograph of a Pakistani train. Upon learning about it, we have asked the developer to remove it. It was an unintentional error,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID- Crime and Railways, Gautam Parmar, was quoted by news agency PTI.

But this did not stop Twitterati from taking potshots at ‘Modi’s Gujarat.’ Commentator Ashok Swain wrote, “Modi’s Gujarat using photo of a Pakistani train to show its progress! They used to steal the photos from Singapore or Poland, now have found out even Pakistan is better.”

Here are some more tweets on this topic:

The mobile app is expected to allow a passenger in distress to contact concerned authorities for urgent help.

