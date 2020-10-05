“Coward not Thakur”: AAP MP Sanjay Singh lashes out at UP CM Adityanath after being attacked by ink in Hathras

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by calling him ‘coward’ after ink was thrown at him in Hathras, where he had gone to meet the alleged gang-rape victim’s family.

The attacker was identified as one Deepak Sharma, who’s known to post hate messages on social media platforms.

Sharing a video of his heated argument with a cop, Singh wrote on Twitter in Hindi, “Cowardice act in Hathras. Police took us to the girl’s house in its custody and we were attacked on our way back. MLA Rakhi Birla, Ajay Dutt and Faisal Lala were with me. Yogi ji, you are not a Thakur (upper catse Hindu) but a coward. No matter how many cases you file against me or send me to jail, use cane against me or get me murdered, the fight for the girl will continue.”

हाथरस में कायराना हरकत पुलिस अपनी सुरक्षा में गुड़िया के घर लेकर गई लौटते समय हमला हुआ MLA राखी बिडलान अजय दत्त व फ़ैसल लाला साथ थे,योगी जी आप “ठाकुर नही कायर हो” मुझ पर चाहे जितने मुक़दमे लिखो जेल भेजो लाठी चलाओ या हत्या करवा दो लेकिन गुड़िया के लिये न्याय की लड़ाई जारी रहेगी pic.twitter.com/8DA9ln4ZYo — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 5, 2020

In the video, Singh was heard lashing out at the cop saying that he had trusted the UP Police when they decided to provide protection to the AAP delegation.

He also shared a photo of his attacker with the ADG (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, saying that the motive behind the atatck on him was clear from the photo.