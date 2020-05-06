COVID19 death toll in Ahmedabad rises to 298, #coronavirus deaths across Gujarat now stand at 396; Twitterati blame ‘single-source’ Namaste Trump event for virus spread

The COVID-19 death toll in Ahmedabad has alarmingly risen to 298 with the number of coronavirus deaths across Gujarat reaching 396. A news flash by PTI quoting health officials said that Gujarat reported 380 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. Of these, 25 deaths in the last 24 hours were reported in Ahmedabad alone.

The worsening situation in Gujarat assumes significance since US President Trump had attended the much-publicised Namaste Trump event at the peak of pandemic in Ahmedabad. Experts have argued that the Indian government ought to have cancelled the event in light of horrifying stories coming from China and various parts of Europe on coronavirus deaths.

Hundreds of thousands of people were mobilised to line up on both sides of the road to welcome Trump and his entourage. A crowd of over one lakh people had gathered at a stadium in Ahmedabad to listen to Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in late February, days before the latter enforced a nationwide lockdown.

Elsewhere, COVID-19 cases crossed 10,000-mark in Mumbai with 769 fresh cases beinf reported by health officials in the city. Mumbai also reported 25 new deaths, taking the death toll to 412.

Across Maharashtra, 34 COBID-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 651. Maharashtra is the bordering state of Gujarat, where Trump and Modi had engaged with hundreds of thousands of people in late February.

This has prompted many to take a dig at the government with many asking if the ‘single source’ Namaste Trump event will ever come under public scrutiny.

Ahmedabad recorded 39 deaths & 336 positive cases in a SINGLE day y’day. The city administration has declared a complete lockdown until 15th May. The Gujarat govt should disclose how many of these are single-source “Namaste Trump” cases that Modi is personally responsible for. pic.twitter.com/cbUv2fm60V — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) May 6, 2020

Was the Namaste Trump circus the single source of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad? https://t.co/IxOkVcgkQF pic.twitter.com/aIYZWfEINh — Geet V (@geetv79) May 6, 2020

Namaste Trump — single major source of COVID-19 in India — is paying dividends. BJP unsuccessfully tried to put blame on innocent jamatis, now look what god has done to RSS laboratory of Gujarat. Anyone who supports Modi or BJP will invite misfortune upon himself. — PINTOO (@Harshva44829186) May 6, 2020