The COVID-19 situation assumed a frightening proportion in Gujarat as the death toll reached 262 in the BJP-ruled state. Gujarat’s business capital Ahmedabad alone reported its single-day 20 fatalities, taking the cumulative death toll here to 185. Ahmedabad also reported 250 new positive cases of coronavirus even after 39 days of the nationwide lockdown.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Gujarat has gone past 5,000 now with the state reporting a record 26 new deaths in a single day. Of which, 20 were reported in Ahmedabad alone.

Meanwhile, the pan-India death toll related to coronavirus reached 1,223 with Maharashtra continuing to remain the worst-hit Indian state. Maharashtra has reported 485 coronavirus deaths so far. Madhya Pradesh with 145 deaths, Rajasthan with 62 and Delhi with 61 have occupied the third, fourth and fifth spot respectively.

Ahmedabad reports highest single-day 20 fatalities due to COVID-19 and 250 new cases; Overall death toll 185 and cases 3,543: Gujarat Health official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2020

Elsewhere, the coronavirus death toll rose to 29 in Tamil Nadu after a news flash by PTI said that a 76-year-old woman had died in Chennai.

The death toll has jumped to 5 in Haryana after a 62-year-old woman from Ambala succumbed to the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has slammed the government for its Arogya Setu mobile app, calling it a surveillance system outsourced to a private operator. He tweeted, “The Arogya Setu app, is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a pvt operator, with no institutional oversight – raising serious data security & privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent.”

Many experts have criticised the government for making it mandatory for the app to ask for far more data than what was necessary. The government has made it mandatory for office-goers to install the app on their phones from 4 May, the first day of the third stage of the nationwide lockdown. Everyone in a COVID-19 containment zone will also be required to download the app.