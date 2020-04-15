COVID-19 lockdown update: MHA issues guidelines, list of services to be operational from 20 April

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a detailed guidelines on the lockdown extension highlighting the list of services that will be operational from 20 April. Notable among them are courier services, print and electronic media, e-commerce companies, cold storage and warehouses and shops for truck repairs and dhabas on highways.

Meanwhile, the guidelines reiterated that passenger train and air services continue to be banned until 3 May. There will be ban on all social, political, sports, religious functions, religious places, places of worship shall remain closed for publi.

Cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools and bars too will also remain closed.

MHA issues updated consolidated revised guidelines after correcting the date from 20th May to 20th April 2020, on the measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Govt of India, State/UT governments & State/UT authorities for the containment of #COVID19 in India. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nnaGKUrVZa — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had extended the current lockdown by another 19 days till 3 May. He had said that certain restrictions will be removed from 20 April.