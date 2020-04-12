COVID-19 Lockdown: Punjab policeman’s hand chopped. 2 sustain injuries after being attacked

In an extraordinary development, a group of attackers chopped off a policeman’s hand and left two other injured after they were stopped from defying the current COVID-19 lockdown in Punjab’s Patiala on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab’s Director General of Police wrote, “In an unfortunate incident today morning, a group of Nihangs injured a few Police officers and a Mandi Board official at Sabzi Mandi, Patiala. ASI Harjeet Singh whose hand got cut-off has reached PGI Chandigarh.”

His subsequent tweet read, “I have spoken to Director PGI who has deputed top Plastic surgeons of PGI for surgery, which just started. The Nihang group will be arrested and further action taken soon.”

According to news agency PTI, a group of four-five ”Nihangs” (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons and dressed in loose blue top) were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at around 6.15 am by the Mandi board officials.

“They were asked to show (curfew) passes. But they crashed the vehicle against the the gate and barricades put up there,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu was quoted as saying.