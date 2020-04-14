Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown till 3 May. He made the announcement in his address to the nation.

Here are the highlights of his speech:

Every state will be judged closely on the implementation of lockdown. Certain relaxations will be given from 20 April to those states where coronavirus hotspots will not exist

I’ve decided to extend the lockdown till 3 May, all earlier restrictions to remain in force.

Everyone wanted the lockdown to be extended

The country has benefited from the social distancing and the lockdown

Had India not adopted a holistic and integrated approach, the result would have been so frightening that we can’t even imagine.

We did not wait for the crisis to get bigger to act

We announced 21-day lockdown when we had only 550 coronavirus cases

Like a disciplined soldier, you are discharging your duties. This is what ‘We The People’ in the constitution mean. The display of our collective power.