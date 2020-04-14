Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown till 3 May. He made the announcement in his address to the nation.
Here are the highlights of his speech:
- Every state will be judged closely on the implementation of lockdown. Certain relaxations will be given from 20 April to those states where coronavirus hotspots will not exist
- I’ve decided to extend the lockdown till 3 May, all earlier restrictions to remain in force.
- Everyone wanted the lockdown to be extended
- The country has benefited from the social distancing and the lockdown
- Had India not adopted a holistic and integrated approach, the result would have been so frightening that we can’t even imagine.
- We did not wait for the crisis to get bigger to act
- We announced 21-day lockdown when we had only 550 coronavirus cases
- Like a disciplined soldier, you are discharging your duties. This is what ‘We The People’ in the constitution mean. The display of our collective power.
