COVID-19 deaths sharply rise to 127 in Gujarat, Ahmedabad alone has 83 fatalities

Gujarat has become the second worst-hit state for coronavirus after Maharashtra after the COVID-19 death toll in the BJP-ruled state sharply rose to 127. Of this, Ahmedabad alone recorded 83 deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive patients in Gujarat has risen to 2,815. “While 14 of them died in Ahmedabad, one succumbed in Surat,” Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi was quoted by news agency PTI.

Surat has registered 14 deaths, while 11 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Vadodara. Bhavnagar has reported five deaths, while Aravalli and Bahruch have recorded two deaths each.

The new spike in the number of COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat has meant that the state occupied the second spot after Maharashtra in terms of the most number of coronavirus fatalities.

The sudden rise in COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat assumes significance since the death toll in the state stood at just 33 on 15 April. If the graph continues to move in an upward direction, then Gujarat could become the new epicenter for coronavirus in India after Maharashtra. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi together have nearly 50 percent of India’s coronavirus cases and more than 50 percent of India’s national death toll.

According to the health ministry data, 283 people have so far died of coronavirus in Maharashtra with the positive cases rising to over 6,000. Another BJP-ruled state Madhya Pradesh has reported 83 COVID-19 deaths.

723 people across India have died of the deadly virus so far. The country is currently going through a prolonged period of national lockdown, which was announced in two stages by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.