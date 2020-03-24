Coronavirus Pandemic: PM Modi to address nation at 8 PM tonight, second since Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his second address to the nation since Thursday at 8 PM tonight to perhaps announce more measures to fight coronavirus in the country.

Modi took to Twitter to write, “Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19.”

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा। Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

The last time Modi addressed the nation on the coronavirus outbreak was last Thursday when he announced a 14-hour Janta Curfew and asked people to bang utensils for five minutes at 5 PM on 22 March.

Modi has faced criticism for not announcing robust measures to either boost the medical preparedness or announce financial stimulus for businesses and people, who’ve been badly hit by the continuous lockdown.

India has recorded nine deaths and over 400 positive cases of coronavirus.