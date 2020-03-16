Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian government orders unprecedented lockdown across country, all schools closed and ban imposed on gathering of 50 people in Delhi

The Indian government on Monday ordered an unprecedented lockdown across the country by shutting down all schools, colleges, gyms and swimming pools. The government also urged commuters to avoid travel unless this was absolutely essential. The government also urged employees of private companies to consider working from home.

Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple has been closed for devotees till further notice, reported news agency PTI. In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a ban on gatherings of 50 and more people. He made it clear that the restrictions will apply to Shaheen Bagh protests too.

“No religious, social, cultural and political gatherings comprising more than 50 people will be allowed in Delhi till March 31. The restriction is applicable to protests too,” PTI quoted him as saying.

One of the two people, who died of the coronavirus pandemic, was recorded in Delhi. India have reported two deaths since the outbreak of coronavirus. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a video conference involving the members of SAARC countries.

The Kamal Nath government of Madhya Pradesh postponed the floor-test till 26 March in view of the growing panic due to coronavirus. Assembly sessions in West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala and Bihar too have been adjourned over the coronavirus scare.

As many as 117 people have been infected with coronavirus since the outbreak was first reported from China’s Wuhan province. Two people including one in Bengaluru have died.

Last week, the World Health Organisation had declared the outbreak a ‘global pandemic.’

