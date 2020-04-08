Coronavirus hotspots in Uttar Pradesh’s 15 districts sealed till 15 April

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to seal major coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts until 15 April. The government also said that covering the face while stepping out will be mandatory from now on.

The state has recorded 343 positive cases of coronavirus till now. The state has registered three deaths so far.

Districts affected by sealing, which will come into effect from midnight tonight, are 22 hotspots in Agra, four in Varanasi, eight in Lucknow, 12 in Noida, 13 in Ghaziabad, 12 in Kanpur and three in Bulandshahr. In remaining parts of the Uttar Pradesh, normal lockdown will continue to be in force.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Chief Secretary, Information Awanish Awasthi said that even media persons will not be allowed in these hotspots until 15 April. He said, “The hotspots in these districts will be completely sealed. Only medical vehicles will be allowed and no one will be allowed to perform any other activity.”