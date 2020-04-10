Coronavirus deaths cross 1 lakh globally: Johns Hopkins University

The death toll for the coronavirus has now crossed 1 lakh globally. Johns Hokpins University said that the number of people killed by the deadly virus across the world now stands at 100,376.

Italy has seen the most deaths, followed by the US and Spain.

In the United Kingdom, 980 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the death toll to 8,958.

As for India, the country registered the highest single-day spike on Friday with 37 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, tsking the death toll to 206.