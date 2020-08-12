Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi has passed away due to a cardiac arrest. His death came moments after he made a TV appearance to discuss the fallout of the Bengaluru riots.

The Congress tweeted, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief.”

Moments before his tragic death, Tyagi had appeared on Aaj Tak TV channel to discuss Tuesday night’s violence in Bengaluru.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “Saddened to know of untimely demise of INC national spokesperson, Sh. Rajiv Tyagi. He served the party dedicatedly. My heartfelt condolences to his family members & friends. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

Known for his feisty debating skills, he was often seen giving grief to BJP spokespersons such as Sambit Patra. He had also invented the art of dealing with India’s biased TV anchors.