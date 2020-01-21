Congress releases third list for Delhi elections, fields former MP Parvez Hashmi from Okhla

The Congress on Tuesday released its third list of candidates for this year’s Delhi assembly polls with the notable name being of Parvez Hashmi from Okhla. A former Rajya Sabha MP, Hashmi will contest against sitting AAP MLA Amantullah Khan. The Congress has also fielded former MLA Mukesh Sharma from the Vikaspuri seat.

In other names, Mohinder Chaudhary has been fielded from Mehrauli, while Parveen Rana from the Bijwasan assembly seat and Jai Prakash Panwar from the Madipur (SC) seat.

The party has, so far, announced the names of 66 candidates. It has also left four seats for its ally RJD. In its first list of 54 candidates, the Congress had announced the name of former AAP MLA, Alka Lamba, from Chandni Chowk.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on 8 February with counting scheduled for 11 February. In 2015, the Congress had failed to win a single seat. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had swept the polls five years ago by winning 67 out of 70 seats.

However, Kejriwal’s popularity has taken a hit in the last five years after he was seen siding with the BJP on more than one occasion.