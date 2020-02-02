Congress releases manifesto for Delhi polls, promises free electricity, subsidised meal and Rs 5,000-7,500 monthly allowances

The Congress on Sunday announced a series of benefits for voters in Delhi ahead of the assembly polls. Releasing its manifesto, the party promised to implement unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000-7,500 per month and cashback schemes for water and power consumers if it returned to power once again.

In another key announcement, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra also promised to provide free power up to 300 unit per month. Given that the rising air pollution has been a recurring issue for Delhiites for the last few years, the Congress said in its manifesto that it was committed to spending 25% budget each year on fighting pollution and improving transport facilities.

The Congress will also open 100 Indira Canteens along the lines of its popular scheme in Karnataka. In these canteens, affordable meals will be provided at Rs 15.

The party also said that it will challenge the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Supreme Court as it asked the Centre’s Narendra Modi government to withdraw the discriminatory law. The party also reiterated it resolve to not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the existing form of the National Population Register (NPR) if it won the 8 February polls.

Delhi goes to polls on 8 February with the counting scheduled for 11 February.

