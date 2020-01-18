Congress releases list of 54 candidates for Delhi assembly polls, former AAP MLA Alka Lamba fielded from Chandni Chowk

The Congress on Saturday released the list of 54 candidates for the Delhi assembly polls scheduled to be held on 8 February. The party has fielded former AAP MLA Alka Lamba from the Chandni Chowk assembly constituency. Lamba had won an AAP ticket from here in 2015 assembly polls.

Among other notable names, the Congress former union minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and former Delhi minister Arvinder Lovely from Gandhi Nagar. The party has also fielded its campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad’s wife Poonam Azad from Sangam Vihar.

While the party has announced the name of Lakshman Rawat against Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from Patparganj seat, it has not announced any candidate yet against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency.

In the first list, the Congress has fielded four Muslim candidates namely Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Mateen Ahamad from Seelampur, Mirza Javed Ali from Matia Mahal and Ali Mehndi from Mustafabad.

In 2015, the Congress had failed to win a single seat.