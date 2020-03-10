Congress leaders call Jyotiraditya Scindia traitor, say ‘he has treason in his blood’

Hours after Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress to join the BJP, his former Congress colleagues have called him a traitor with some even launching a personal attack by saying that there was filth in his blood.

Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary said that a ‘king’ was using a group of MLAs as his pawns to fulfill his political aspirations. Chaudhary said that he expected the rebel MLAs to realise their mistakes and return to their parent party.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Chaudhary had taken a dig at Scindia’s family by accusing it of always resorting to betrayal. His tweet read, “Jyotiraditya Scindia’s decision is not shocking at all. This has been his history, be it 1857 or 1967 or 2020. Rest, you are intelligent.”

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया का निर्णय ज़रा भी चौंकाने वाला नहीं है, उनका तो इतिहास ही रहा है…1857 हो या 1967 या हो 2020 बाक़ी आप सब समझदार हैं | #JyotiradityaScindia — Kunal Choudhary (@KunalChoudhary_) March 10, 2020

Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, too called Scindia a ghaddar (traitor) as he said, “You will betray against my party. You will strengthen a party, the BJP, which is trying to finish us. Will the party (Congress) keep quiet? He’s a son of the king, who has studied at Havard. Whatever respect he deserved, we gave him. But greed takes people to a different level.”

Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar, on his way to meet Kamal Nath, said that being a traitor was in Scindia’s blood as he asked reporters to wait for a masterstroke from the chief minister. He was quoted by Republic TV, “This government was chosen by the people and now you can see the conspiracy designed by BJP. Soon you will see Kamal Nath Ji’s masterstroke. And this Jyotiraditya Scindia – who belongs to a family of traitors as they betrayed Rani of Jhansi during the first war of Independence. He has treason in his blood. Every Congress worker is happy that this filth and traitor has left the party. This will be answered by Madhya Pradesh people as he who was celebrated has now stabbed us in the back.”

Congress MLA Jitu Patwari tweeted highlighting the history of betrayal by the Scindia family. He wrote, “First, history was made in 1857 after the death of Jhansi’s queen Lakxmibai. Another history was made in 1967 and today once again another history is being made. On all three occasions, it was said, ‘yes we are…”

एक इतिहास बना था 1857 में झाँसी की रानी लक्ष्मीबाई की मौत से, फिर एक इतिहास बना था 1967 में संविद सरकार से और आज फिर एक इतिहास बन रहा है..।

– तीनों में यह कहा गया है कि हाँ हम है…. — Jitu Patwari (@jitupatwari) March 10, 2020

Congress functionary Pankaj Punia too took a dig at Scindia by calling him a traitor. Responding to his tweet about his resignation, Punia wrote, “You should have had some shame. Anyway, congratulations on the reward for your betrayal.”

कुछ तो शर्म कर लेते, चलो फिर भी गद्दारी का ईनाम मिलने पर बधाई । — Pankaj Punia (@PankajPuniaINC) March 10, 2020

Scindia is likely to join the BJP, which may accommodate him as a Rajya Sabha MP. The 49-year-old politician may even get a cabinet berth in the Centre’s Narendra Modi government.