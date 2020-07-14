The Congress on Tuesday cracked the whip by sacking rebel leader Sachin Pilot from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit’s party president. This came a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot displayed a show of strength in Jaipur where around 100 MLAs turned up in his support. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday after sacking Sachin Pilot and two other ministers loyal to the latter.

Gehlot has taken his MLAs to a five-star hotel in Jaipur, while Pilot’s MLAs, around 16 of them, are camping in Haryana.

Pilot’s removal from the posts of Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister and PCC President in the state came soon after he skipped another meeting of MLAs called by Gehlot.

With 16 MLAs deserting Ashok Gehlot’s camp to be with Pilot, the Congress government’s strength has fallen to 100 in the 200-seat Rajasthan assembly. Gehlot now enjoys the support of 90 Congress MLAs, seven independent MLAs and three from other smaller parties.

In another blow to Gehlot, one of his allies, Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), announced that it was withdrawing its support from the Congress government. The Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) has three MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly.

Sensing an opportunity, the BJP has now exerted pressure on Gehlot by asking him to conduct a floor test immediately.

Pilot has reportedly rebelled demanding his elevation to the post of Rajasthan Chief Minister. Son of a former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot, Sachin Pilot joined Congress in 2003. He became the MP at the age of 26 and a union minister when he was only 30. The Congress appointed him to head the party in Rajasthan when he was just 36 before announcing him as the state’s Deputy Chief minister at the age of 40.

Earlier, his mother Rama Pilot too was elected to the Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket after the death of her husband in 2000.

LIVE UPDATES:

Truth can be harassed but it can’t be defeated: Sachin Pilot’s first tweet after sacking

सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020