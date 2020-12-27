Congress confirms Rahul Gandhi has left India on personal visit after Twitter explodes with reports of trip to Milan

The Congress on Sunday confirmed that Rahul Gandhi had left India on a brief personal visit. The confirmation by the party’s head of communications, Randeep Singh Surjewala, came after the internet exploded with reports of Waynad MP travelling to Milan.

However, Surjewala did not disclose the destination of Gandhi’s trip. Confirming that Gandhi will be away for a few days, Surjewala told news agency PTI, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days.”

Earlier, several individuals working for Indian TV channels had claimed that Gandhi flew to Milan on a Qatar Airways flight on Sunday morning. This prompted Gandhi’s critics to take potshots at him questioning the rationale behind his decision to leave India amidst raging farmers’ protests near Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi ji again on picnic….only great leader like PM @narendramodi Ji doesn't like break from non stop national services. — khemchand sharma #Brajwasi #RadheRadhe (@SharmaKhemchand) December 27, 2020

After inciting farmers for 32 days the clown prince who thinks democracy is dead has flown to his nani’s house in Italy for new year party? What happened to the solidarity with farmers on the borders of Delhi? Kisan Bahana , @narendramodi nishana ? — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 27, 2020

That’s Why Rahul Gandhi is a true leader.

1.)During such Pandemic he’s helping International Tourism by going to Italy. 2.)He has gone to Milan to gather international support by attending parties on new year eve for farmers who are standing on the borders of Delhi. Hat’s off — Varun Puri (@varunpuri1984) December 27, 2020

Rahul Gandhi left for Milan, #Italy a day before Congress’ foundation day and a day after asking the President 2 repeal the farm laws. Rahul & Sonia Gandhi had missed the parliamentary debate for the three laws. Rahul Gandhi is more serious thn PM Modi for #CongressMuktBharat. 😂 — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) December 27, 2020

Gandhi’s trip abroad comes amidst farmers’ agitation causing huge embarrassment to the Centre’s Narendra Modi government. Critics say that the Congress leader ought to have stayed in India and visited the protest sites of farmers, who have been camping near Delhi borders demanding the withdrawal of the three Farm Laws.