Congress confirms Rahul Gandhi has left India on personal visit after Twitter explodes with reports of trip to Milan

JKR Staff
The Congress on Sunday confirmed that Rahul Gandhi had left India on a brief personal visit. The confirmation by the party’s head of communications, Randeep Singh Surjewala, came after the internet exploded with reports of Waynad MP travelling to Milan.

However, Surjewala did not disclose the destination of Gandhi’s trip. Confirming that Gandhi will be away for a few days, Surjewala told news agency PTI, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days.”

Earlier, several individuals working for Indian TV channels had claimed that Gandhi flew to Milan on a Qatar Airways flight on Sunday morning. This prompted Gandhi’s critics to take potshots at him questioning the rationale behind his decision to leave India amidst raging farmers’ protests near Delhi.

Gandhi’s trip abroad comes amidst farmers’ agitation causing huge embarrassment to the Centre’s Narendra Modi government. Critics say that the Congress leader ought to have stayed in India and visited the protest sites of farmers, who have been camping near Delhi borders demanding the withdrawal of the three Farm Laws.

