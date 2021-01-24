Congress, Badruddin Ajmal will open doors for infiltrators: Amit Shah at Assam rally

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Congress and its alliance partner Maulana Badruddin Ajmal of the All India United Democratic Front will open the doors for infiltrators if they are voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing an election rally in Assam’s Nalbari district, Shah said, “Can the Congress and Badruddin Ajmal keep Assam safe from infiltrators? The Congress and Badruddin Ajmal will open all doors of Assam for infiltrators because they are their vote bank.”

Shah said that only the Narendra Modi government of the BJP can stop the infiltration. “We’ve shown how to do this. No one could muster the courage to touch Article 370 (giving special rights to Kashmiris) for 70 years. The Narendra Modi government removed Article 370 on 5 August 2019 to permanently integrate Kashmir with the rest of India,” he continued.

Invoking the issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Shah said that the grand temple in Ayodhya was only possible because Modi was re-elected as the prime minister of India. He urged voters in Assam to give the BJP five more years to make the state ‘free from bullets, agitations and floods.’

The BJP government had carried out the preparation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), which left as many as 19 lakh Assamese, mostly Hindus, stateless even though the saffron party had hoped that the exercise would lead to the declaration of Muslims as illegal citizens of Assam.

Assam goes to polls in May this year with the BJP facing protests from its core vote bank over the preparation of the new NRC register.