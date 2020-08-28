Condolences pour in as Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of COVID-19

Congress MP H Vasanthakumar, who represented the Kanyakumari constituency in Lok Sabha, has died at a hospital in Chennai after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in August. He was 70.

Vasanthakumar was being treated in the Critical Care Unit for severe COVID pneumonia.

Reacting to his death, the Congress tweeted, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri H. Vasanthakumar. A staunch Congressman, true leader of the people & beloved MP. He will be sorely missed by all members of the Congress party & his followers. Our prayers are with his family in this time of grief.”

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wrote, “The news of Kanyakumari MP, Shri H Vasanthakumar’s untimely demise due to Covid-19 has come as a shock.

His commitment to the congress ideology of serving the people will remain in our hearts forever. Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family members.”

Several political figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled his death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, “Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri H. Vasanthakumar Ji. His strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy. During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu’s progress. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

President Ram Nath Kovind said that he was sad to know the ‘passing of Shri H. Vasanthakumar, MP from Kanyakumari.’ “An entrepreneur and social activist, he earned his name in the world of politics and business. His devotion to people’s cause in Tamil Nadu was inspiring. Condolences to his family, friends and followers,” Kovind tweeted.