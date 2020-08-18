CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Results 2020: Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha to declare CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Results 2020 tomorrow @ orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Results 2020: The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha to declare CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Results 2020 tomorrow on its official website orissaresults.nic.in. The results will be declared at 11.30 PM on Wednesday evening.
A tweet by Education Odisha read, “The results of the annual +2 Commerce Exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will be declared on August-19. The results will be published at 11:30 AM, said by Shri Samir Ranjan Dash, Hon’ble Minister, School and Mass Education, Odisha.”
Follow these steps to access your results
- Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in
-
Click on the result link
-
Submit your roll number and registration number along with captcha code
- Your results will be displayed
About Odisha Board:
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and developes Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes. It examines those who have completed a prescribed course of study and awards certificates to the successful candidates. Besides, it does all other things which are incidental to the above.
It started functioning in the year 1955 and is now located at Bajrakabati Road, Cuttack-753001, Odisha (India).
Functions Of The Board
- To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.
- To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.
- To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.
- To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.
- To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.
- To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education.