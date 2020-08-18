CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Results 2020: Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha to declare CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Results 2020 tomorrow @ orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Results 2020: The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha to declare CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Results 2020 tomorrow on its official website orissaresults.nic.in. The results will be declared at 11.30 PM on Wednesday evening.

A tweet by Education Odisha read, “The results of the annual +2 Commerce Exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will be declared on August-19. The results will be published at 11:30 AM, said by Shri Samir Ranjan Dash, Hon’ble Minister, School and Mass Education, Odisha.”

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the result link

Submit your roll number and registration number along with captcha code

Your results will be displayed

About Odisha Board:

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and developes Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes. It examines those who have completed a prescribed course of study and awards certificates to the successful candidates. Besides, it does all other things which are incidental to the above.

It started functioning in the year 1955 and is now located at Bajrakabati Road, Cuttack-753001, Odisha (India).

Functions Of The Board