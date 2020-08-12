CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Science Results 2020: Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha declares CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Science Results 2020 @ orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Science Results 2020: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declared the CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Science Results 2020 on its official website orissaresults.nic.in. A report by Indian Express said that a total of 68,374 students had passed the plus 2 Science exam this year with a pass percentage of 70.21%.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website orissaresults.nic.in

Click the link stating ‘Annual CHSE Examination (+2 Science)- 2020’

Submit Roll Number, Registration Number and Captcha

Your results will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About CHSE

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa. The administrative function of the Council commenced from 7th September 1982 in a rented building at Budheswari Colony, Bhubaneswar. In course of time the Council constructed its own administrative building over Plot No. C-2, Samantapur, Bhubaneswar where it has been functioning since 2nd January 1996. The campus has been named as ”PRAJNAPITHA”.

The Chairman is the Executive Head of the Council and the Secretary is the Head of the Office. There are altogether 27 Sections, 24 in the Main Office and 03 in Zonal offices of the Council. The functions of 9 Sections of the Main Office are broadly classified under these categories : Administrative, Academic, Finance & Examination. While the Administrative wing functions under the Control of Administrative Officer, the Academic wing works under Deputy Secretary of the Main Office, the Examination wing works under Controller of Examinations & the Finance wing works under Finance Officer. The Finance Officer is a Class-I Officer of Orissa Finance Service, the Administrative Officer is a Class-I (Jr. Branch) Officer of Orissa Administrative Service and the Accounts Officer is a Class – II Officer of Orissa Finance Service. All other Officers like Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Secretary, Controller of Examinations, Deputy Secretary, Deputy Controller of Examinations, Asst. Controller of Examinations are on deputation from Orissa