Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Board Results 2020: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) to declare Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Board Results 2020 soon @ https://cgbse.nic.in/

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Board Results 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to declare Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Board Results 2020 soon on its official website cgbse.nic.in. Students can now expect their results by second a=or third week of June. The results were delayed because a prolonged period of lockdown to fight coronavirus.

Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary (Education) Alok Shukla was quoted as saying that the board had completed the evaluation work for Class 10th and Class 12th answer sheets.

Here’s how you can access your results

Follow these steps to check your results online:

1: Go to the Chhattisgarh board official website: cgbse.nic.in

2: Enter your name, roll number and other required details in the respected fields

3: Click on ‘Submit’

4: Your results will appear on the screen

About Chhattisgarh Board:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (abbreviated as CGBSE) is a board of school education in the state of Chhattisgarh, India. It previously existed as a School Education department of the state of Chhattisgarh. With the formation of Chhattisgarh as a separate state on the 1st of November, 2000, Chhatisgarh government School Education Department was upgraded to Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education on 20 September, 2001 under Legislative Notification No. 10-5-/13/2001-Raipur-20-7-2001. The board controls, regulates, and looks after matters associated with school education in the state of Chhatisgarh. It is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Functions Of The Board