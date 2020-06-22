Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education to declare Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 @ cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will declare the Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 on its official website cgbse.nic.in tomorrow (23 June) on 11 AM.

This year’s results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 situation and a prolonged period of nationwide lockdown. Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary (Education) Alok Shukla was quoted as saying that the board had completed the evaluation work for Class 10th and Class 12th answer sheets.

Here is how you can access your results

Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

Click the link stating ‘Class 10th’ or ‘Class 12th’ results

Submit the relevant details including your roll numer etc

Your results will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About Chhattisgarh Board:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (abbreviated as CGBSE) is a board of school education in the state of Chhattisgarh, India. It previously existed as a School Education department of the state of Chhattisgarh. With the formation of Chhattisgarh as a separate state on the 1st of November, 2000, Chhatisgarh government School Education Department was upgraded to Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education on 20 September, 2001 under Legislative Notification No. 10-5-/13/2001-Raipur-20-7-2001. The board controls, regulates, and looks after matters associated with school education in the state of Chhatisgarh. It is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Functions Of The Board