Chennai Super Kings suspend team doctor for tweet mocking PM Cares Fund after 20 Indian soldiers killed by Chinese army

By
JKR Staff
-
0

The Chennai Super Kings have suspended its team doctor Dr. Madhu Thottappillil for posting a tweet mocking the controversial PM CARES Fund in the wake of the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers by the Chinese army in Ladakh.

Team Doctor

The official Twitter handle of the CSK tweeted, “The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor. Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste.”

Reacting to the news of the death of 20 Indian soldiers by the Chinese army in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh, Dr. Thottappillil had tweeted, “Just curious if the Coffins will come back with ‘PM Cares” sticker on them.”

Dr. Thottappillil appeared to be referring to a recent controversy where the central government was accused of labelling ‘PM Cares’ sticker on a ventilator machine designed and manufactured by a team of doctors in Bengaluru to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a chilling development, it emerged on Tuesday that the Chinese army had killed at least 20 Indian soldiers in a face-off in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. Earlier this number was being described at three including an officer.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

‘Low-budget Hindi version of Arnab Goswami’ issues apology after demand for his arrest gains momentum; News18 India’s anchor insults Hazrat Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz of...

Entertainment

Brutal attack on Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor gains momentum after reports of Mumbai Police probing ‘professional rivalry’ angle...

Entertainment

Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta mourns tragic death of her mentor and grandfather Arunkumar Ramniklal Mehta days before her second birthday as Akash Ambani’s...

India

Chinese army kill 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh in violent face-off; MEA issues statement

Education

CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education to declare CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020 @ cgbse.nic.in

Entertainment

India Today anchors rely on Chinese journalist to claim killings of 5 PLA soldiers; left red-faced after Chinese journalist reveals she was quoting Indian...

Entertainment

“I wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away”: Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Kriti Sanon breaks silence to make stunning revelation about...

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan makes stunning revelation, says daughter Sara Ali Khan liked Sushant Singh Rajput; slams Bollywood ‘hypocrisy’; Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan write...

Entertainment

Bollywood ‘kingpin’ led organised boycott of Sushant Singh Rajput: Arnab Goswami launches blistering attack against Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan on nepotism

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here