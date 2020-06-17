Chennai Super Kings suspend team doctor for tweet mocking PM Cares Fund after 20 Indian soldiers killed by Chinese army

The Chennai Super Kings have suspended its team doctor Dr. Madhu Thottappillil for posting a tweet mocking the controversial PM CARES Fund in the wake of the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers by the Chinese army in Ladakh.

The official Twitter handle of the CSK tweeted, “The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor. Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste.”

Reacting to the news of the death of 20 Indian soldiers by the Chinese army in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh, Dr. Thottappillil had tweeted, “Just curious if the Coffins will come back with ‘PM Cares” sticker on them.”

Dr. Thottappillil appeared to be referring to a recent controversy where the central government was accused of labelling ‘PM Cares’ sticker on a ventilator machine designed and manufactured by a team of doctors in Bengaluru to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a chilling development, it emerged on Tuesday that the Chinese army had killed at least 20 Indian soldiers in a face-off in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. Earlier this number was being described at three including an officer.