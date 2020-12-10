“Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha”: Mamata Banerjee makes fun of BJP President’s name; calls BJP leaders jobless; says party orchestrated attack on JP Nadda

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a tirade against the BJP accusing the party of orchestrating an attack on the convoy of its president, JP Nadda. Banerjee also poked fun at BJP leaders for being jobless, alleging that they were more interested in visiting Bengal.

Addressing a rally in Kolkata, Banerjee made fun of BJP President JP Nadda’s name as she said, “One day, a chief minister is here. They are jobless. They don’t do people’s work. On another day, the home minister comes here. On other occasions, some Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha arrive.”

The Bengal chief minister added, “When they have no audience (to their meetings), they resort to theatrics so that this can be shown in the national news saying that ‘they have beaten us up.’ You people have the protection of 50 people (in convoy).”

Banerjee said that it was impossible for Nadda to be attacked given that he enjoyed Z category security cover by CRPF and was travelling in a convoy of ’50 cars’. Nadda, according to NDTV, himself had told reporters that he escaped the attack because he was travelling in a bulletproof car. In contrast, Banerjee said that she travelled in just three cars.

The BJP on Thursday had warned of dire consequences as it shared a video of alleged attack on the convoy of its party chief, JP Nadda. BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar tweeted, “Sh @JPNadda & @KailashOnline Ji’s car has been brickbated, stones are being hurled, #WestBengal CM cannot escape responsibility. She will have to face the consequences of such acts of terror perpetrated under her watch. It’s a black day of democracy in Bengal.”

The BJP has stepped up its attack against the ruling Trinamool Congress keeping the next year’s assembly polls in mind. The Hindutva party has vowed to dislodge Mamata Banerjee’s government and form its first-ever government in Bengal. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had registered a phenomenal victory by winning 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats. This was their best-ever performance in an otherwise bastion of Mamata Banerjee.